28 March 2021
FIA to ’disassemble’ F1 cars for rules checks
"This is a new procedure in this championship"
Formula 1 is moving to ensure compliance with the technical rules this year by promising to randomly seize one full car at every race weekend for "disassembly" and "deeper checks".
The stewards in Bahrain announced that if irregularities are then found, the FIA may then ’impound’ and ’seal’ any components and information for a further investigation and report.
"The stewards emphasise that while this is a new procedure in this championship, it is routinely carried out in other FIA world championships and competitions," the stewards declared in the bulletin published on Saturday.
