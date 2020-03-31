FIA takes swift action to safeguard motor sport during COVID-19 pandemic

The World Motor Sport Council has approved by e-vote a number of key changes to regulations to allow it to react more swiftly to the challenges currently posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The FIA has been confronted for several weeks with numerous requests for the postponement and/or cancellation of competitions registered on the FIA International Sporting Calendar, including several competitions counting towards the FIA Championships and Cups. In order to enable the FIA to deal with these requests without delay in accordance with the FIA Statutes, the World Motor Sport Council has granted a delegation of authority to the President of the FIA, pursuant to Articles 16.4 and 16.10 of the FIA Statutes*, to take any decisions in connection with the organisation of international competitions for the 2020 season, which may be required as a matter of urgency.

Any decision made by the President of the FIA shall be taken after consultation with the Deputy President for Sport, the Secretary General for Sport and the President of the relevant Sporting Commission, if applicable.

In addition to these changes relating to the wider motor sport landscape, the World Council has also approved a number of changes to regulations for specific championships.

FIA Formula One World Championship

Changes for the 2020 Sporting Regulations have been approved in order to give flexibility to the FIA and Formula 1 to react to the crisis and organise a race calendar that best safeguards the commercial value of the Championship and contains costs as much as possible. This will be achieved by the following methods:

The addition of Article 1.3, in order to be able to change certain articles with 60% support amongst the teams, so as to increase flexibility during this difficult period. In any case a subsequent approval by the World Motor Sport Council will be required.

The permission for the FIA and Formula 1 to change the calendar without a vote (deletion of Article 5.5)

Changes to testing (Article 10.5)

Addition of Power Unit Manufacturers shutdown (Article 21.10 and 21.11)

Changes to permissible Power Unit elements if the number of races reduces (Article 23.3)

The banning of aerodynamic development for the 2022 Regulations during 2020 (starting on Saturday 28 March).

The World Council approved the previously-announced delay of the 2021 Technical Regulations to 2022 for cost-saving measures. Further measures will be introduced for 2021 following discussions with the teams. These will include the homologation of the Survival Cell (from 2020) and certain other components.

In addition, dual axis steering systems (DAS) will not be permitted in the 2021 regulations as defined in Article 10.4.2.

These technical changes have already received the required unanimous approval of the participating competitors, as they represent fundamental changes introduced after 18 months prior to the start of the year of the relevant Championship.

FIA World Rally Championship

The FIA launched an invitation to tender on 19 December 2019 to select a single hybrid supplier in the 2022‐2024 World Rally Championship for the new Rally1 class vehicles. The World Council approved the appointment of Compact Dynamics as the single supplier, as well as provisions for the Rally1 engine technical regulations to retain the same base engine as current but with measures to reduce costs and development.

*Articles 16.4 and 16.10 of the FIA Statutes:

16.4 To make the decisions required by the FIA management in the sporting domains which are not reserved for the General Assembly or Senate.

16.10 To approve the International Sporting Calendar.