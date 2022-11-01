FIA should give $7m fine to ’a good cause’ - Horner

By GMM 1 November 2022 - 08:43





Christian Horner says he hopes the FIA does "something good" with Red Bull’s $7 million fine over the budget cap saga.

"It’s an enormous amount of money, payable within a 30 day period," said the team boss.

"Obviously it’s up to the FIA what they do with it, but we hope it goes to a good cause."

One such good cause, according to Horner, might be junior racing categories that clearly need a cash injection - like the all-female W Series.

That championship, which had been running as a support category at some grands prix this year, had to end two races early after running out of money.

"We are now seeing championships that are struggling financially, so hopefully they can do something good with it," said Horner.