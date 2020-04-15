FIA should ’cancel’ 2020 F1 season - Mosley

Max Mosley has joined his old sparring partner Bernie Ecclestone in recommending that Formula 1 simply call off the 2020 season.

"The 2020 season should be cancelled," the former FIA president, who has just turned 80, told DPA news agency.

"That way, the race organisers would have the security to plan and take measures," Mosley added.

"Currently, they’re in limbo and many are losing money. If we wait and see, we risk worsening the situation without the certainty that anything can be gained."

Mosley, who ran the FIA until Jean Todt took over in 2009, said organising races without spectators is not a viable solution.

"That would be financial disaster for most race organisers," said the Briton. "Shortening the weekends and having several races on single circuits would also have little impact on costs.

"There is no guarantee that the races will start again in July and it is actually becoming increasingly unlikely," Mosley explained.

"It would therefore be much better for the FIA and the rights holders to act now and take the opportunity to reorganise and restructure Formula 1 to put it on a more solid financial footing for the future.

"Until we know how this pandemic will evolve, we cannot make rational plans for Formula 1," he said.

Mosley also doubts that reducing the value of the 2021 budget cap will be effective.

"The problem of inequality cannot be solved in that way," he said, "because the proposed budgets are beyond the reach of most of the smaller teams.

"There are also too many exceptions to the proposed (budget cap) rules."