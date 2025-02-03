FIA ’right’ to oust F1 steward Herbert - Horner

By GMM 3 February 2025 - 08:52





Christian Horner says the FIA made the "right decision" to oust Johnny Herbert as a Formula 1 steward.

Last week, the governing body ruled that Herbert’s FIA work was "incompatible" with his parallel role as an outspoken pundit on various gambling-related websites.

In 2024, Herbert’s involvement in a couple of highly controversial penalties for Max Verstappen enraged Max’s father Jos and Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.

Horner has now denied that Herbert’s dismissal and the Verstappen criticism were "connected in any way".

"But it was the right decision," he admitted.

"You can’t have rule enforcers who also work for the media. That doesn’t happen in other professional sports either, because it’s completely inappropriate.

"You’re either on the side that regulates the sport or on the side of the media. You can’t have one foot on both sides."

Grand Prix Drivers’ Association head Alex Wurz was also asked about Herbert no longer being eligible as a F1 steward.

"I don’t know the details," he said, "but if there was a conflict and they worked it out together, then so be it. I don’t know all that exactly."