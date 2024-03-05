FIA president in Turkey for F1 race revival talks
An agreement with Formula 1 within one month?
Turkey is making a major bid to return to the Formula 1 calendar, according to the Russian news agency Tass.
The outlet says FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem travelled to the country on Monday to meet with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
"The meeting took place against the backdrop of plans by the Turkish authorities to hold a tender for the reconstruction and management of the Istanbul Park circuit," Tass said, recalling that the last Turkish grands prix were held during the covid crisis.
Istanbul Park is reportedly owned by Turkey, but leased to a company "that is ready to meet the requirements of the tender".
Additionally, the local Hurriyet newspaper claims the tender process will take place in early April, noting that the deal "will include the mandatory annual organisation of the Formula 1 GP starting in 2026".
"(Another) condition was put forward that the company that wins the tender will would have to enter into an agreement with Formula 1 within one month," Tass added.
Circuits
European races likely to be alternated - F1 CEO
F1 plays down ’rainbow flag’ incident in Bahrain
Local county did not sign Las Vegas GP contract
Osaka chief says two Japanese hosts could co-exist in F1
More on Circuits
FIA
FIA president accused of tampering with F1 race result
FIA president in Turkey for F1 race revival talks
F1, FIA to decide if Horner action required
FIA boss wants more teams, less races in F1
F1 moves to close budget cap loopholes
More on FIA