FIA president in Turkey for F1 race revival talks

By GMM 5 March 2024 - 07:54





Turkey is making a major bid to return to the Formula 1 calendar, according to the Russian news agency Tass.

The outlet says FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem travelled to the country on Monday to meet with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"The meeting took place against the backdrop of plans by the Turkish authorities to hold a tender for the reconstruction and management of the Istanbul Park circuit," Tass said, recalling that the last Turkish grands prix were held during the covid crisis.

Istanbul Park is reportedly owned by Turkey, but leased to a company "that is ready to meet the requirements of the tender".

Additionally, the local Hurriyet newspaper claims the tender process will take place in early April, noting that the deal "will include the mandatory annual organisation of the Formula 1 GP starting in 2026".

"(Another) condition was put forward that the company that wins the tender will would have to enter into an agreement with Formula 1 within one month," Tass added.