FIA president accused of tampering with F1 race result

Yet another scandal is breaking out in Formula 1 - this time putting FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem under the spotlight.

According to leading publications including Britain’s BBC, the 62-year-old - already the subject of earlier F1 power struggles and accusations - is accused with interfering with the work of Formula 1 stewards.

"The president is alleged to have intervened during the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP to have a penalty imposed on Fernando Alonso removed."

"The FIA’s ethics committee will rule on the case within a month and a half."

An FIA official is said to have alleged that Ben Sulayem called his Middle Eastern and North African vice-president asking for a penalty imposed on Aramco-sponsored Aston Martin to be withdrawn - resulting in Alonso keeping his podium place.

Aramco, the Saudi state-owned oil company, is also a major sponsor of Formula 1.