FIA gives thumbs up to flexing front wings in Spain

"In racing trim it deforms significantly more than the regulations allow"

By GMM

23 June 2024 - 09:32
FIA scrutineers have once again approved McLaren and Mercedes’ controversial front wings, after it emerged in Canada two weeks ago that Red Bull has concerns about excessive flexing.

In Barcelona, McLaren’s Lando Norris qualified on pole ahead of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull, with the ever-improving Mercedes cars next fastest.

"Mercedes have certainly made progress," Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko told Kleine Zeitung newspaper, "but above all they have increased their top speed. The same as McLaren."

In Canada, however, the FIA green-lit the legality of the wings, and the same has now occurred ahead of the Spanish GP.

"You only get this top speed when the wings deform aerodynamically," Marko continued. "It seems that Mercedes and McLaren have a front wing that complies with the rules because it has passed the inspection, but in racing trim it deforms significantly more than the regulations allow."

Marko admitted that the cars are legal, though.

"It is certainly not illegal," said the Austrian. "It is just pushing the limits of what is possible. It is an eternal competition between the teams and the FIA."

