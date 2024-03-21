FIA gives Sainz initial ’ok’ to race in Melbourne

By GMM 21 March 2024 - 08:48





Carlos Sainz has passed initial FIA medical checks in Melbourne, on the same day he rode a bicycle around the Albert Park layout.

It’s all a sure sign that the 29-year-old Spaniard, who underwent emergency appendix surgery in Saudi Arabia recently, will be fit to race this weekend.

"Carlos Sainz is expected to be back in the car," Ferrari confirmed, although impressive Jeddah stand-in Oliver Bearman, also in Melbourne for the Formula 2 support race, will remain on standby.

Observers in Melbourne noticed that Sainz was on a more comfortable mountain bike rather than the more customary road bike, and sitting in a notably upright position.

He reportedly admitted that he would ease the pressure on his appendectomy scars this weekend by using a cushioned pad under the seatbelts.

Sky Italia reported: "The Ferrari driver is a little weakened, but he underwent medical checks with the FIA’s doctors who found him in good shape.

"He has also has a little weight, but is fine."

On Thursday, Sainz told the media that he feels "better every day", having spent "a lot of time in bed" last week.

"I’m not at 100 percent yet," he admitted, "but I’m confident that I’m fit enough to drive a race. We’ll see tomorrow."