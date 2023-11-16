FIA ’delighted’ with latest Andretti F1 development

By GMM 16 November 2023 - 07:32





Mohammed Ben Sulayem says he’s "delighted" with the latest major development in Andretti-Cadillac’s bid to become the eleventh Formula 1 team.

Although the FIA has green-lit the US-based entity’s application to fire up its power units as soon as 2025, Andretti cannot move forward until the highly-reluctant F1 owner Liberty Media approves a commercial deal.

But Cadillac parent General Motors gave Michael Andretti’s project a major boost this week by announcing that it will develop and supply a full works GM engine to the team by 2028.

The prospect of another major carmaker on the grid, especially an American one, will make it very difficult for Liberty to reject Andretti.

"GM’s development and testing of prototype technology is already underway," a spokesperson for the biggest car manufacturer in the United States revealed.

"Engineering a F1 power unit will advance GM’s expertise in areas including electrification, hybrid technology, sustainable fuels, high efficiency internal combustion engines, advanced controls and software systems."

It’s all music to the ears of FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

"I’m delighted with the news that GM have registered as a PU supplier for FIA F1," he declared.

"This is a further endorsement of the FIA’s PU regulations. The presence of iconic American brands Andretti and GM is good for the sport."