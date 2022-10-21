FIA confirms F1 door still open for Porsche
"Formula 1 remains an interesting racing series for us"
Search
Formula 1 has left the door open to Porsche, despite a deadline for manufacturers to sign up for the new engine rules in 2026 having now passed.
We reported earlier this month that, following the collapse of the Red Bull-Porsche talks, the VW-owned German carmaker only had days to follow Audi into the sport before the FIA’s October 15 deadline.
Porsche CFO Lutz Meschke said before the deadline expired: "Formula 1 remains an interesting racing series for us.
"We’re looking to see if there are any other viable options," he told Sport1. But we are not allowing ourselves to be pressured into making a decision that we are not convinced of."
Indeed, we also clarified before the deadline expired that the FIA may have told Porsche that the deadline may have some flexibility built into it.
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has now confirmed that.
"At Spa-Francorchamps in August, Audi announced it was joining the FIA Formula 1 World Championship from 2026 as a power unit manufacturer," he said in a statement after the World Motor Sport Council meeting this week.
"This announcement was an endorsement of the hard work by all stakeholders to develop those regulations. We also note that Porsche are still in discussions with Formula 1 teams."
Audi - Porsche - VW
’Plenty of time’ to sign F1 drivers - Audi
Porsche not giving up on F1 project
Red Bull right to step away from Porsche - Berger
Red Bull ’brave’ to reject Porsche deal - Wolff
More on Audi - Porsche - VW
FIA
FIA confirms F1 door still open for Porsche
Russian driver asks FIA for Ukraine conflict reprieve
Rule confusion risks alienating F1 fans - report
Official: Red Bull Racing in procedural and minor overspend breaches
Official : The FIA will publish the 2021 budget reports next week
More on FIA