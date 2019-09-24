Russian GP || September 29 || 14h10 (Local time)

FIA cancels appointment of single suppliers for brake friction materials

And brake system components

By Emmanuel Touzot

27 September 2019 - 09:26
FIA cancels appointment of single (...)

To allow further evaluation of the real-world performance of 2021 Formula 1 cars, the FIA has chosen to delay the potential implementation of single suppliers for brake friction materials and brake system components.

The significant regulation changes and their interpretation by the teams will affect multiple aspects of the 2021 cars, and considering the critical role of the brakes in both safety and performance, the FIA has decided to cancel both the selection process for brake systems and for brake friction materials in F1 until further studies can be undertaken.

The FIA would like to thank the preselected bidder, Brembo, for providing a thorough and sound proposal based on the specifications supplied to it. Nonetheless, and in light of the considerations regarding car performance mentioned above, it has been decided to reassess the situation in 2021.

