Ferrari will not scrap latest car upgrade - Vasseur

By GMM 2 July 2024 - 09:57





Ferrari is not going to scrap its latest car upgrade, team boss Frederic Vasseur insists.

Italian racing driver Matteo Bobbi, now a commentator for Sky Italia, says that although the recent upgrade has added downforce to Ferrari’s 2024 car, "it has brought the bouncing back".

"I would not be surprised if they brought the old floor to Silverstone for a comparison," he added.

However, there have been calls for the Maranello based team to simply scrap the new floor and related parts altogether.

"No, we are not going backwards," Vasseur insists. "We have to try to develop what we have."

The Frenchman suspects that the sprint weekend format in Austria meant Ferrari did not have enough time to perfect the car setup.

"Let’s focus on Silverstone," said Vasseur. "It will be a normal weekend with enough sessions available to develop the car. The normal format is good for us because we can do some tests.

"We sometimes need the first and second practice sessions to start again from the beginning. I hope it will be a good step forward.

"The latest package gave us good points more in aerodynamic load and we need to start from there," Vasseur concluded.

Alpine’s new executive advisor Flavio Briatore backed his fellow Italians to "recover".

"This year has been a good championship for them," he told Italian radio Rai. "They are among the protagonists, but at the moment they are the fourth force because the others made more incisive developments.

"But they can still recover," Briatore added.