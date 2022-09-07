Ferrari unveils its special livery for Monza

By Emmanuel Touzot 7 September 2022 - 16:08





Scuderia Ferrari is preparing to take to the track with a special look for the Italian Grand Prix which takes place this weekend at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza. The car livery as well as the race suits and helmets of drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will all have some yellow touches to celebrate the origins of the marque with a colour that is very much part of Ferrari history.

From the Scuderia’s beginnings in 1929 and later when the car company was founded 75 years ago, Enzo Ferrari chose yellow, which along with blue is one of the colours of the Modena emblem, to feature on the company’s coat of arms, the Prancing Horse with the tricolour band at the top. It’s a very special look to mark a very special occasion, the 100 year anniversary of the Monza circuit.

The F1-75 livery will feature several touches of yellow, with black inserts. The changes, which are only planned for this race, will be visible on the front wing, around the halo, on the engine cover and the rear wing, the latter part also featuring the logo with the famous “F lunga” in yellow on a black background and the same goes for the drivers’ race suits.

Actually, yellow has always been part of the DNA of the Maranello marque, alongside the quintessential Ferrari red. Early in the 20th century, the then International Association of Recognised Automobile Clubs set red as the official colour of Italian racing cars and so, when Enzo Ferrari established the Scuderia, under whose banner he entered Alfa Romeos, he had to go along with it.

Yellow is therefore very much the second colour for the Maranello marque and the founder immediately chose it as part of the emblem he designed after being asked to carry the Prancing Horse motif by the family of famous Italian war hero Francesco Baracca. He wrote, “the Cavallino was and has remained black.

I added the Canary yellow background which is the colour of Modena.” The emblem made its debut on the team’s Alfa Romeos in the Spa-Francorchamps 24 Hours in 1932 and brought good luck as it won with Antonio Brivio and Eugenio Siena. It has featured on Ferrari cars ever since.