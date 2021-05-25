Azerbaijan GP || June 6 || 16h00 (Local time)

Ferrari tried to help Mercedes remove Bottas wheel

"The gun made the wheel nut completely round"

Search

By GMM

25 May 2021 - 10:45
Ferrari tried to help Mercedes (...)

Ferrari tried to help Mercedes mechanics remove the stuck wheel that caused Valtteri Bottas to retire from the Monaco GP.

The odd sight of mechanics unable to get the Finn’s wheel off during a pitstop was a major problem for the Brackley based team, as it meant Red Bull sped past in the constructors’ world championship.

"The gun made the wheel nut completely round," team boss Toto Wolff told motorsport-magazin.com. "I’ve never seen anything like it. There’s nothing left of it.

"Valtteri told us he could see the metal shavings fly up.

"The tyre is still on the car now," the Austrian added, revealing that after "Ferrari helped us with heavy equipment" like a sledgehammer following the race, the team will have to try again to remove the wheel once back at the factory.

"We have to see whether this is a design error of a failure of several systems," Wolff said.

"It has nothing to do with the mechanic," he insisted. "He is actually one of the best and fittest on the team when it comes to pitstop speed."

He did admit that Bottas’ slightly-skewed positioning of his car in the pit area may have been a contributing factor.

"Normally the mechanic doesn’t have to be so precise, but the angle was wrong," said Wolff.

Bottas concluded: "It’s incredibly disappointing and a situation that must never occur again. It’s a big mistake."

keyboard_arrow_left

Verstappen ’not playing Hamilton’s mind games’

Alonso waits for Paul Ricard for steering change

keyboard_arrow_right

Mercedes

More on Mercedes

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less