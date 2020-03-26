Ferrari to struggle in 2021 too - Danner

Although locked in the midst of Italy’s tragic coronavirus situation, Ferrari may also be ruing the latest goings on in the world of Formula 1.

Earlier, it emerged that only one team - Ferrari - was initially undecided about joining the otherwise unanimous vote to keep the 2020 cars next year rather than press on with the sweeping 2021 rules.

Christian Danner, a former F1 driver, might have figured out the reason why.

"A car that did not look very fast after the winter tests will also be quite weak in 2021 if the regulations remain the same," he told Bild am Sonntag.

"That gives little hope that much can change for Ferrari next year either," Danner added.