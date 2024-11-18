Ferrari to stage own 2025 car launch

By GMM 18 November 2024 - 10:36





Ferrari is the first F1 team to announce that it will still host a traditional car launch for 2025.

Formula 1 announced recently that all drivers and bosses will be present at London’s O2 arena next February for the first-ever joint season launch, involving the reveal of all teams’ 2025 liveries.

Some are calling it ’F175’, marking the sport’s 75 year anniversary - and it’s already sold out.

"What is F175?" triple world champion Max Verstappen wondered out loud during a live sim racing stream last week. "What are you talking about?"

When told F175 was the new official season launch, the Dutchman quipped: "I hope I’m sick that week."

It is well known that Formula 1 has been pushing for a joint season launch for some years, but received pushback from teams who prefer individual livery reveals and car launches, for obvious sponsor and marketing reasons.

The compromise is the joint launch at the O2, where most teams will merely bring show cars sporting their 2025 liveries - although there are rumours some teams may actually bring their new cars.

Ferrari, though, is the first to admit it will do its own launch.

The Italian marque’s museum at Maranello, Musei Ferrari, announced on X: "From November 15th to January 12th, grab your fan ticket at Musei Ferrari for a chance to join the exclusive launch of Scuderia Ferrari HP’s 2025 single-seater in person."

The date of Ferrari’s launch is not yet known.

Mercedes is blocking Lewis Hamilton from enjoying an early taste of a red cockpit at the post-Abu Dhabi test.

But the seven time world champion will make his Ferrari track debut when contractually able early in 2025 in a two-year-old Ferrari at Fiorano.

"Team principal Fred Vasseur has raised the possibility that Hamilton could test an old Ferrari as permitted by the regulations before the 2025 Bahrain tests," Sky Italia confirmed.