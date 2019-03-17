Ferrari to drop all ’Mission Winnow’ branding

Ferrari will abandon its ’Mission Winnow’ branding ahead of the trip to Australia for the 2019 season opener.

Earlier, it had already emerged that the Maranello team has now dropped the controversial brand from its official name.

It follows investigations in Australia and also Italy into whether the Philip Morris initiative was actually just clandestine cigarette advertising.

The Australian grand prix, Philip Morris and Ferrari are yet to comment.

But El Mundo Deportivo newspaper in Spain says Ferrari will be heading to Melbourne without the Mission Winnow branding on the cars or the team uniforms.

Even La Gazzetta dello Sport, an Italian publication with sources close to Ferrari, admitted this course of action is "probable".