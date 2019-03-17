5 March 2019
Ferrari to drop all ’Mission Winnow’ branding
A "probable" course of action in Australia
Search
Ferrari will abandon its ’Mission Winnow’ branding ahead of the trip to Australia for the 2019 season opener.
Earlier, it had already emerged that the Maranello team has now dropped the controversial brand from its official name.
It follows investigations in Australia and also Italy into whether the Philip Morris initiative was actually just clandestine cigarette advertising.
The Australian grand prix, Philip Morris and Ferrari are yet to comment.
But El Mundo Deportivo newspaper in Spain says Ferrari will be heading to Melbourne without the Mission Winnow branding on the cars or the team uniforms.
Even La Gazzetta dello Sport, an Italian publication with sources close to Ferrari, admitted this course of action is "probable".
Ferrari
5 March 2019
add_circle Leclerc will be close to number 1 Vettel - Alesi
4 March 2019
add_circle Vettel not planning to retire yet
4 March 2019
add_circle Boss denies Ferrari clear 2019 favourite
4 March 2019
add_circle Ferrari drops ’Mission Winnow’ name
More on Ferrari
Formula 1 news
5 March 2019
add_circle Perez no longer planning Ferrari future
5 March 2019
add_circle Red Bull undecided over F1 race contract beyond 2020
5 March 2019
add_circle Haas ’even better’ than in 2018 - Grosjean
5 March 2019
add_circle Gasly says Red Bull pressure ’part of the game’
5 March 2019