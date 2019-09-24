26 September 2019
Ferrari to build new F1 simulator
A new multimillion dollar simulator
Ferrari has decided to build a brand new F1 simulator at Maranello.
Because it resembles the eight-legged arachnid, Ferrari’s current EUR 5 million simulator - powered by ten interlinked computers - is nicknamed ’The Spider’.
But after a decade, the simulator is soon to be retired, according to Spain’s Marca.
The apparent reason for that is the forthcoming $175 million annual budget caps, set to debut in 2021.
Ferrari reportedly wants to build a new multimillion dollar simulator before the expenditure will count towards its capped budget.
