Ferrari still committed to F1 - CEO

By GMM 12 June 2023 - 08:42





Formula 1 is still "very important" to Ferrari, CEO Benedetto Vigna insists.

After a decades-long absence, the fabled Maranello marque returned to Le Mans’ top category at the weekend - and sensationally won with former F1 star Antonio Giovinazzi in the lineup.

Charles Leclerc was there to support the team.

"Why not?" he told Eurosport when asked if he might like to race at Le Mans some day. "I’m sure I want to check that box one day in my life.

"I don’t know when that will be, but I’m very proud of what Ferrari did today, it was crazy."

CEO Vigna was also delighted.

"It once again demonstrates that Ferrari is unique and that we make unparalleled cars," he said. "It is a unique car.

"The next goal? To continue winning."

In Formula 1, however, things are not going so well.

"Was the bad start of the season in Formula 1 stressful for me?" Vigna said. "You know, I have more significant reasons for stress.

"For the team, this is a chance to improve and learn a lot. We must build a machine that will be better than the previous one, but this rule is true for everything we do."

As for Ferrari’s ongoing commitment to F1, he says nothing has changed.

"Sport is very important for us," he said. "Racing is in the DNA of our company.

"So Formula 1, world endurance championship, and we keep investing there because we see a lot of technologies that can go from the track to the road."