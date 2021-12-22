Ferrari set to extend Sainz deal until 2024

Rumours that Carlos Sainz is poised to add two more seasons to his existing Ferrari contract are continuing to harden.

With Ferrari’s long relationship with main sponsor Philip Morris in doubt, the Italian team announced on Tuesday that it has reunited with former major sponsor Santander - a Spanish bank.

Santander was formerly linked with Spaniard Fernando Alonso at both McLaren and then Ferrari.

The news ties up with growing rumours in both Italy and Spain suggesting Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto will sit down with Sainz this winter to discuss a new deal.

The 27-year-old driver, who replaced Sebastian Vettel in 2021, is currently signed up only until the end of next year.

"Leclerc and Sainz are a wonderful driver pair for the future," Binotto told European media on Tuesday.

"We are very happy with both of them. I am very happy with Leclerc’s continued growth, and Sainz has proved himself.

"When we announced him, we heard plenty of scepticism but we were convinced that he could score points for us in the constructors’ standings and he has shown it.

"He finished all the races, he always scored points except in two grands prix - he had a great championship. He fitted in quickly and is now a driver we know we can count on," Binotto said.