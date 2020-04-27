Ferrari retains power of veto - report
"I would hate to see Ferrari leave the sport"
Ferrari’s controversial veto remains intact, despite the FIA moving to make it easier to implement crucial rule changes amid the corona crisis.
The FIA announced that because the crisis is "unparalleled", a new measure will "overcome" the current requirement of total unanimity among the teams before rule changes are made.
Now, only a majority will be needed - but La Gazzetta dello Sport said Ferrari will still be able to veto any moves.
"In reality it does not affect the possibility for Ferrari to use the veto at World Council level in the event that, by majority vote, a budget cap contrary to the Scuderia’s interests is for example decided," said correspondent Andrea Cremonesi.
It comes after Ferrari backtracked amid reports Mattia Binotto threatened that the Maranello team could pull out of the sport if the budget cap figure falls below $145 million.
"I would hate to see Ferrari leave the sport," McLaren supremo Zak Brown is quoted by El Mundo.
"However, I think the sport could survive with 18 cars, even if I would really prefer that they stay."
Former Ferrari driver Gerhard Berger thinks the budget cap figure should definitely drop below the $145 million figure.
"It should be lowered to $100 million, without exception," he told Auto Motor und Sport.
"In my opinion, the first question that everyone should be asking is how can we survive this crisis?" Berger, now the DTM series boss, added.
