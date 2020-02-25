Australian GP || March 15 || 16h10 (Local time)

Ferrari reacts to Italian coronavirus crisis

"These restrictions could even affect the racing team"

By GMM

25 February 2020 - 10:18
Ferrari reacts to Italian coronavirus

Formula 1 could be on a collision course with coronavirus.

The Chinese GP has already been postponed, a question mark hangs over Vietnam, and McLaren has blocked Chinese people from entering its motorhome in Barcelona.

And now, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Ferrari has ramped up anti-pandemic measures at its Maranello factory.

There are 229 cases of coronavirus in Italy, including 7 deaths. At Ferrari, the Maranello museum is closed, factory tours have been called off, and business trips almost stopped completely.

"These restrictions could even affect the racing team," the newspaper said, adding that some staff could be kept at Maranello to work ’remotely’ rather than travel.

Spain’s El Confidencial newspaper said that only seven of the 21 remaining countries on the 2020 calendar - Holland, Monaco, Azerbaijan, Austria, Hungary, Mexico and Brazil - do not have confirmed coronavirus cases.

