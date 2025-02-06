6 February 2025
Ferrari pays staff a tasty 2024 bonus
"We expect strong growth in 2025"
It’s a good time to be a Ferrari employee.
It has emerged that, based on higher than expected profits in 2024, each and every member of the road car and Formula 1 divisions is being paid a bonus of 14,400 euros.
Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna - admitting that Lewis Hamilton is good for the "brand" - thinks the good times at Maranello will now continue for the foreseeable future.
"We expect strong growth in 2025, which will enable us to achieve most of our 2026 profitability targets a year ahead of schedule," he said in a financial conference call.
Ferrari
5 February 2025
Ferrari not necessarily ’better’ with Hamilton - Todt
5 February 2025
Hamilton or Leclerc could get upper hand - Rosberg
4 February 2025
Ferrari cut off contact with Jean Todt
31 January 2025
Ocon was at Maranello for Hamilton’s first day
More on Ferrari
Search
Formula 1 news
6 February 2025
Hype around ’child’ Colapinto is overblown - driver
6 February 2025
Ferrari pays staff a tasty 2024 bonus
5 February 2025
Ferrari not necessarily ’better’ with Hamilton - Todt
5 February 2025
Rosberg says Hamilton ’feud’ is now over
5 February 2025