Ferrari offers Vettel one-year deal, pay cut

"Sebastian’s performance suffered from the new situation"

By GMM

30 March 2020 - 09:16
Ferrari has offered Sebastian Vettel a new one-year contract for 2021 - if he accepts a pay-cut.

That is the claim of the Italian broadcaster Sky, reporting that the financial offer made by the Maranello team to the quadruple world champion is "a much lower figure".

The 32-year-old German driver’s friend Bernie Ecclestone thinks it is possible Vettel won’t want to stay.

"I think Sebastian’s performance suffered from the new situation with Charles Leclerc, who is managed by the son of the FIA president," he told f1-insider.

"I suspect he doesn’t see Binotto as the supporter he needs in his situation. Sebastian should therefore stop or look for an alternative. McLaren, with Mercedes engines again, could be one," Ecclestone, 89, added.

Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa says the Maranello team should keep Vettel.

"If I were in Mattia’s place I would not change," he said. "There is a great balance in the current pairing between the talent of Leclerc and the four titles won by Vettel."

