Ferrari not ready to discuss Red Bull engine ’freeze’

Red Bull’s plans to run its own engine program from 2022 have hit a snag.

In a key meeting in Portimao early this week, the sport’s stakeholders discussed Red Bull’s request that engine performance be frozen from 2022 so that the energy drink company is able to run the Honda engines for itself.

Prior to the meeting, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said he backed the plan, which would only require a simple majority vote.

"That should work, even if Ferrari is against it," said the Austrian.

However, Ferrari has retained its unique power of veto, and according to team boss Mattia Binotto’s latest comments, it may be used in this case.

"Before discussing the freeze, I think it is more important to start talking about other issues," he is quoted by La Repubblica newspaper.

"For example 2026, and the new technical architecture of the engines. How to deal with the costs and which technologies to employ," the Italian added.

"Then, having dealt with these issues, we can talk about freezes."