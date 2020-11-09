Bahrain GP || November 29 || 18h10 (Local time)

Ferrari needs ’three years’ for F1 recovery - Berger

"They will certainly need three years to return to the top"

Search

By GMM

9 November 2020 - 13:32
Ferrari needs ’three years’ for F1 (...)

It will take Ferrari "three years" to put its championship ambitions back on track.

That is the view of former Ferrari driver and F1 legend Gerhard Berger, who is currently recovering from emergency surgery to remove his appendix.

"The doctor was quite excited when he look at the x-rays," the 61-year-old Austrian told Bild newspaper. "’Mr Berger, you need an operation and I’m talking about the next two hours’."

Berger said he left hospital the next day.

When asked by the Swiss newspaper Blick about the fate of his former team Ferrari, Berger answered: "They will certainly need three years to return to the top."

keyboard_arrow_left

Red Bull may need Perez’s sponsorship - Albers

F1 will shine light on Saudi Arabia’s problems - Lammers

keyboard_arrow_right

Ferrari

More on Ferrari

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less