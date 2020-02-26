Ferrari may not be lagging behind - (...)

Ferrari could be sandbagging in the 2020 winter tests, according to former driver and pundit Marc Surer.

The Italian team openly says it is lagging behind Mercedes and Red Bull, and some think even Racing Point could be ahead of Ferrari.

Surer isn’t so sure.

"In the last few years Ferrari has been the testing champion and then Mercedes beat them in the first race," he told Germany’s Sport1.

"I have the feeling that it is the exact opposite this time - Mercedes is not hiding and Ferrari is behind.

"But they (Ferrari) were absolutely on par with Mercedes on the long runs. Only on the single laps were they not there," Surer added.

He said it is conspicuous that team boss Mattia Binotto is already saying Ferrari will not win in Melbourne.

"Perhaps that is his new philosophy, having gone to Melbourne last year with a lot of premature prizes having been given out," said Surer.