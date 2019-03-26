Ferrari may have cooling problems - Marko

Ferrari’s 2019 car could be struggling with cooling problems.

That is the claim of Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko, who floated the theory as an explanation for why Ferrari was suddenly the third fastest team in Australia.

"We have no problem with temperatures at all, and as far as we have seen, Mercedes also has no such problems," he told Germany’s motorsport-total.com.

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto says the Maranello team has made "corrections" for Bahrain, and his counterpart at Mercedes is also expecting faster red cars this weekend.

"We’ve seen the potential of Ferrari’s package in Barcelona, so we expect them to come back strong in Bahrain," said Toto Wolff.