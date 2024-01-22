Ferrari may be ready to challenge Red Bull - Berger

By GMM 22 January 2024 - 15:30





Ferrari is the most likely challenger to Red Bull’s dominance in 2024, according to Formula 1 legend Gerhard Berger.

Some remember Austrian Berger best for being teammate at McLaren to the great Ayrton Senna.

"I used to say that Senna is the best driver of all time," the now 64-year-old told Kronen Zeitung newspaper. "But I think (Max) Verstappen is a little better.

"I have never seen such skills before," Berger insisted.

But if Verstappen and Red Bull are to be beaten this season, Berger thinks Ferrari is the best placed to do it.

"I look at Ferrari as the second team," said Berger, who drove for the Maranello marque over two separate stints in the 80s and 90s.

"Fred Vasseur is new to the team and should have been given some time," he explained, "but a year has passed now and I believe the team is now able to move on.

"But don’t forget that Red Bull with Max Verstappen, Adrian Newey, Helmut Marko and Christian Horner is the standard," Berger added.

"They have the strongest leadership and the strongest driver. It will be hard to top them. I think they will be ahead again."