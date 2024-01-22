Ferrari-like slump possible for Red Bull - Todt

By GMM 22 January 2024 - 11:01





There is a risk Red Bull will enter a Ferrari-like slump this season, Jean Todt has warned.

Todt, 77, was most recently president of the FIA, but prior to that he headed Ferrari throughout the ultra-successful Michael Schumacher era.

The Frenchman says the Ferrari he headed reminds me of the Red Bull of Today.

"I see similarities between both eras," he told the Italian newspaper La Stampa. "Red Bull has created a winning team with a driver who is extraordinary, very professional, intelligent and fantastic," Todt added, referring to Max Verstappen.

Todt, however, says there is a risk that Red Bull will take a misstep this year similar to when Schumacher’s title-winning streak ended suddenly in 2005.

"Do you remember 2005?" he asked. "The same team, the same drivers after a season full of victories and although we still had Michael, we were no longer competitive.

"The following year we were fast again, but ultimately we lost the title due to reliability problems," Todt added.

Todt no longer has a role in Formula 1, and he admits he only really supports a single driver on the grid.

"Today I support (Charles) Leclerc," he smiled.

"My son has been following him since he started karting and he is a great driver," Todt added, referring to Nicholas who remains Leclerc’s manager.

"He (Leclerc) deserves the chance to win a world championship in the future."