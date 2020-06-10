Ferrari legality saga not over yet

As Formula 1 begins to race out of the corona crisis, the 2019 Ferrari engine legality saga looks set to return.

The FIA has issued a range of new technical directives regarding operation of the hybrid engines, believed to be based on the controversial secret agreement reached with Ferrari.

One of the new measures is an additional sensor to measure the use of the complex energy recovery systems, while another is a clampdown on oil consumption.

"This topic has not yet been closed," German language f1-insider quotes Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul as saying.

McLaren is also unhappy, with boss Andreas Seidl insisting that "Ferrari could have been more transparent".

And Red Bull-Honda’s Dr Helmut Marko said: "Because of corona we have unfortunately had to deal with other things.

"But that does not mean that we will not continue to work on this deal between the FIA and Ferrari again as things go back to normal."