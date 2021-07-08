Great-Britain GP || July 18 || 15h00 (Local time)

Ferrari lacks ’charismatic leader’ - engineer

Like Luca di Montezemolo or Jean Todt

Search

By GMM

8 July 2021 - 13:44
Ferrari lacks ’charismatic leader’ - (...)

Former Ferrari engineer Luigi Mazzola thinks the biggest problem at the fabled Maranello team today is the lack of a "dominant" leader.

Since Stefano Domenicali was ousted in 2014, the Italian team has been run by a sequence of team bosses.

Even the upper management of the company at large has been in a state of flux, and according to Mazzola that lack of a "dominant figure" is hurting Ferrari.

"The exact problem is the lack of a dominant figure like (Luca di) Montezemolo," he told the Italian F1Sport podcast Pit Talk.

"He was a charismatic leader and a Ferrari man through and through since 1970.

"Then you had a (Jean) Todt and a (Ross) Brawn, creating a situation of competence under pressure because the goal was to win and nothing else," added Mazzola, who was a Formula 1 engineer with Ferrari for over 20 years.

keyboard_arrow_left

Seidl ’disappointed’ with Ricciardo form

Ferrari

More on Ferrari

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less