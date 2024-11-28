Ferrari ’interested’ in Guanyu Zhou for ’25

By GMM 28 November 2024 - 08:59





Ferrari is "very interested" in signing up Guanyu Zhou as a test driver, the Chinese driver claims.

While fellow Audi-Sauber refugee Valtteri Bottas looks set to rejoin Mercedes, 25-year-old Zhou has been linked with a similar reserve role for 2025 at Ferrari.

Before making his F1 debut for Ferrari-powered Sauber - then Alfa Romeo - in 2022, Zhou was a long-time member of the Maranello-based marque’s driver ’academy’.

"Negotiations with several teams are underway and Ferrari is very interested in me," he said. "We are currently examining what options are open to us. That should be decided soon.

"We’ll see," Zhou added. "There will be a lot happening in the coming weeks and we will have to make a decision. I have a clear idea of what I want, but nothing is signed at the moment."

As well as potentially taking key Chinese sponsorship backing to Ferrari, Zhou would also solve a new reserve driver shortage for the team, as Robert Shwartzman is heading to Indycar in 2025.

Additionally, Oliver Bearman is stepping up to a race seat at Ferrari-powered Haas, although there are suggestions the Briton would be the first pick in the event Charles Leclerc or Lewis Hamilton need to be replaced next season.

Antonio Giovinazzi, meanwhile, was on reserve duties for Ferrari in Las Vegas.

As for Zhou, he claims his Sauber was not up to specification with Bottas’ sister car recently at a crucial phase in his future-planning.

"It was a good weekend for me in Las Vegas," he said, "I finally had a competitive car again.

"But of course this season has been disappointing overall. At a time when I should have shown what I can do, I didn’t have the new parts on the car."