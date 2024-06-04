Ferrari in ’discussions’ with Formula E

By GMM 4 June 2024 - 11:16





Ferrari may be considering branching out into Formula E.

The all-electric single seater series now boasts prominent names including Porsche, Jaguar, Maserati, Nissan, Andretti and even McLaren.

"Ferrari is said to have had discussions with Formula E about a possible participation in the championship," reports Matthijs Nijhuis, writing in the Dutch magazine Formule 1.

Last year, Maranello based Ferrari announced that by 2026, "approximately 60 per cent of Ferrari’s (road car) offer will be split between fully electric and hybrid cars".

The fabled Italian marque also aims to be "carbon neutral by 2030", with a "major pivot to electrification" now underway at Ferrari.

A new building at Maranello is even under construction, which will be "responsible for manufacturing electric motors, battery packs and power inverters".

Correspondent Nijhuis also claims Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds recently admitted that Ferrari "have shown interest in participating in the championship".

He also cited a Ferrari spokesperson as confirming that "exploratory discussions" between the famous carmaker and Formula E have indeed taken place.