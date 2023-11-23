Ferrari has signed 2025 F1 lineup - insider

By GMM 23 November 2023 - 09:21





A well-known Ferrari insider says the Maranello marque is almost ready to announce its post-2024 Formula 1 driver lineup.

And the good news for fans of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz is that Ferrari looks set to continue to rely on their services beyond their existing contracts.

"There will be official confirmation soon," Leo Turrini, a veteran Formula 1 journalist who is close to the Italian team, told Sky Italia.

"Carletto and Carlitos will remain at Ferrari beyond 2024 to try to win the world championship dressed in red," he added.

This weekend in Abu Dhabi is the final race of the long and arduous 2023 season.

"We have reached the end of this season and it is time for all of us to make one last effort before some well-deserved rest," said Ferrari’s new-in-2023 team boss, Frederic Vasseur, according to Ansa news agency.

Meanwhile, Renault-owned Alpine revealed that it has signed Mick Schumacher to race in the world endurance championship next year.

Toto Wolff, however, clarified that the German will not be stepping down as Mercedes’ reserve driver in 2024.

"One thing is clear: we are not losing Mick," he told Bild.