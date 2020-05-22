Ferrari has re-opened F1 factory - (...)

Following a long factory lockdown amid Italy’s coronavirus epidemic, Ferrari’s fabled headquarters at Maranello have now re-opened.

"On Monday we opened the F1 division," test driver Marc Gene told Radio Marca. "Everything has been prepared for, with many corona tests."

The Spaniard said Ferrari will now work hard to improve its 2020 car prior to the expected re-start in Austria in July.

"It has been two and a half months with no touching of the car. No engineers could look at the telemetry - nothing.

"But the car we had in Australia, which was already good, will of course be different. We have some areas to improve and hopefully we will do that for Austria.

"It looks like we will start there and still do 19 races," Gene added.