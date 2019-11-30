Ferrari ’happy’ to consider Hamilton for 2021

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto has expressed interest in snapping up Lewis Hamilton for 2021.

In Brazil recently, amid rumours the absent Toto Wolff could leave Mercedes to replace Chase Carey as F1 CEO, Hamilton suggested his boss’ future would influence his own decision about 2021.

"I think it’s nice of Lewis to say that," Wolff said in Abu Dhabi, after explaining that he sat out Interlagos to do "normal office work".

"It was also an experiment for me to see how I would take it," he added, referring to his first absence from a grand prix since 2012.

Wolff admitted he is already having "discussions about the future" with Hamilton.

"Can I shed more light? No, for me it was important to finish the season in Abu Dhabi," he added. "There are many things to be decided on and we will see over the winter."

34-year-old Hamilton’s current contract runs out at the end of 2020.

"Knowing that he’s available in 2021 can make us only happy," Ferrari boss Binotto said on Friday, "but honestly it’s too early for any decision.

"We are happy with the drivers we’ve got at the moment but I think at some stage next season we will certainly start discussing and understanding what to do."