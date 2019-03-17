4 March 2019
Ferrari drops ’Mission Winnow’ name
"We know that many have doubts about us..."
Ferrari has dropped ’Mission Winnow’ from its official name for 2019.
The move, not announced publicly but clear from the latest version of the FIA entry list, follows speculation Ferrari is in the spotlight for reportedly clandestine cigarette advertising.
’Mission Winnow’ is the new message from Ferrari’s main sponsor Philip Morris.
"We know that many have doubts about us and our motivations," Andre Calantzopoulos, Philip Morris CEO, told La Repubblica newspaper.
"But with Mission Winnow, we want the world to know the change we have done and our dedication to rigorous science and innovation that leads us to a better future."
