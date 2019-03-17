GP d'Australie : LE 17/03 à 07h10

Ferrari drops ’Mission Winnow’ name

"We know that many have doubts about us..."

Search

By GMM

4 March 2019 - 08:24

Ferrari has dropped ’Mission Winnow’ from its official name for 2019.

The move, not announced publicly but clear from the latest version of the FIA entry list, follows speculation Ferrari is in the spotlight for reportedly clandestine cigarette advertising.

’Mission Winnow’ is the new message from Ferrari’s main sponsor Philip Morris.

"We know that many have doubts about us and our motivations," Andre Calantzopoulos, Philip Morris CEO, told La Repubblica newspaper.

"But with Mission Winnow, we want the world to know the change we have done and our dedication to rigorous science and innovation that leads us to a better future."

keyboard_arrow_left

Hamilton hits out at ’hard’ Pirelli tyres

Mexico misses deadline for 2020 race

keyboard_arrow_right

Ferrari

More on Ferrari

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less