Ferrari ’certainly’ keeping both F1 drivers - chairman

By GMM 1 December 2023 - 10:54





Ferrari looks set to retain its current Formula 1 driver lineup beyond Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz’s expiring contracts.

Italian F1 insider Leo Turrini reported just over a week ago that there will be "confirmation soon" about new deals for both drivers beyond 2024.

And now, at an investor’s day for the dynastic Agnelli family Exor in Turin, Ferrari chairman John Elkann indicated that the apparent good news about the F1 drivers is on the money.

"Sainz and Leclerc?" he is quoted as saying by Italpress news agency. "They are certainly staying. From our side there is a total willingness to continue with them.

"The season was disappointing, because we finished third in the championship," Elkann acknowledged.

"But in the last quarter of the championship we were seriously fighting for second place and also competing with Red Bull and we took many poles.

"On the other hand, as far as the drivers’ world championship is concerned, we were not able to be competitive, due to a few too many accidents and strokes of bad luck.

"Now we have to restart from this and push even harder in the coming years in the hope of being able to convert these pole positions into wins and fight for the title," he said.