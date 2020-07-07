Ferrari CEO backs embattled team boss Binotto

Ferrari’s CEO has expressed "confidence" in team boss Mattia Binotto after an uncompetitive start to the 2020 season in Austria.

The Maranello team is currently fast-tracking its scheduled Hungary update so that "at least some" of the parts can debut on the troubled 2020 car this weekend.

But given that the new car is substantially slower than its 2019 predecessor on the very same circuit, questions are now being asked about Binotto’s leadership.

"There would be a lot to be said about putting someone new at the top," said former F1 driver Nick Heidfeld.

Ralf Schumacher added: "In football, we would be talking about a change of coach at this point."

However, Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri is supporting Binotto for now.

"We are at the start of a new cycle with a long term plan," he said. "Any setbacks will certainly not change our chosen course and I have every confidence in Mattia and the team in addressing our shortcomings.

"It’s clear that we have to improve on all fronts. The only solution is to react and I’m pleased by the immediate reaction and the work that Mattia and all his team are putting in at every level," Camilleri added.