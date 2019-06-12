Ferrari asks FIA for Vettel penalty ’review’

Ferrari is pushing ahead with its request for a "review" of the penalty that cost Sebastian Vettel victory in Canada.

The Maranello team earlier dropped its intention to appeal the controversial stewards decision, instead deciding to pursue another path.

"We have the right to request a review," a spokeswoman said.

She said further details would not be given, but it is believed the process now will involve the FIA asking the stewards at Paul Ricard to make a decision based on new evidence provided by Ferrari.

Pirelli CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera told Italian radio Rai: "The penalty is up to those responsible.

"But as a Formula 1 fan in front of the television, I asked myself ’Where should Vettel have gone?’ The path he took back to the circuit seemed to me to be the only one."

F1 CEO Chase Carey, however, defended the FIA’s race stewards.

"The fans are the reason we race," he told Austrian television Servus TV.

"On the other hand, we need the expertise of professionals to make the necessary decisions."