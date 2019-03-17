Female driver to race in Formula 2

Tatiana Calderon has moved another step closer to F1.

Last year, Sauber’s female test driver drove the Swiss team’s car for a ’filming’ run after the Mexican grand prix.

Now, she has been signed up by the well-known Arden team in Formula 2 for 2019.

"It’s a new challenge in my career and another step towards my ultimate goal, which is formula one," said the Colombian driver.

Calderon, 25, finished 16th in GP3 last year.