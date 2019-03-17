25 February 2019
Female driver to race in Formula 2
"It’s a new challenge in my career"
Tatiana Calderon has moved another step closer to F1.
Last year, Sauber’s female test driver drove the Swiss team’s car for a ’filming’ run after the Mexican grand prix.
Now, she has been signed up by the well-known Arden team in Formula 2 for 2019.
"It’s a new challenge in my career and another step towards my ultimate goal, which is formula one," said the Colombian driver.
Calderon, 25, finished 16th in GP3 last year.
