Father not sure who Verstappen’s 2021 teammate will be

Jos Verstappen says he doesn’t know who his son Max’s teammate will be at Red Bull in 2021.

It is a sure sign that the energy drink outfit is actually yet to decide between Alex Albon, Sergio Perez or Nico Hulkenberg.

"No, I really don’t know," Jos told Ziggo Sport. "I haven’t heard anything yet and I would know."

The Verstappen camp has made clear that their preference is Hulkenberg - but the latest reports suggest Sakhir GP winner Sergio Perez is the favourite.

"Let’s just wait and see where he stands in relation to Max and Albon," Jos said. "I don’t know how good Perez is."

What Verstappen senior does know is that Max’s win from pole in Abu Dhabi was a good sign for 2021.

"The start of next season is more important than the end of this season," he said. "But if we can start like this early next year, then we have a chance."

Team boss Christian Horner told De Telegraaf that 23-year-old Verstappen’s victory in the 2020 finale gives Red Bull "a lot of energy" for 2021.

"Of course I think we can beat them," he said. "Mercedes has a great team and they probably made their best car ever, but everyone can be beaten."