Father insists Perez loves driving for Red Bull

By GMM 29 October 2023 - 14:20





Sergio Perez’s father says there is no doubt his son will still be at Red Bull in 2024.

Mexican Perez, 33, has a contract for next year, but rumours of strained relationships with Verstappen, Red Bull bosses and his performance slump will not go away.

Perez’s father Antonio Perez Garabay has often fanned the flames of the speculation, but on the occasion of the Mexican GP this weekend, he now says his son could not be happier at Red Bull.

"Checo will be with Max in the same team for another ten years," he smiled to the Austrian broadcaster ORF. "And in these ten years Checo might win a world championship.

"I like that my son competes with the best driver in the world. And the best driver in the world right now is Max Verstappen," Perez senior, a well-known motor racing and political figure in Mexico, added.

Amid wild rumours of a cut-throat rivalry between Perez and Verstappen early this weekend, Red Bull chiefs stepped in to insist that the pair actually get on well.

Perez’s father agrees: "This is the best relationship with a teammate that Checo has ever had in his Formula 1 career."

As for the reports of particularly strained relations with Dr Helmut Marko, and Lewis Hamilton’s claim that the 80-year-old is "psychologically" hurting Perez, Antonio responded: "Dr Marko is the best sponsor in the world that Checo can have.

"He has a winning mentality and he pushes Checo, which I love. And I love Dr Marko!" he beamed. "People in Mexico respect Dr Marko and the Verstappen family.

"We are very pleased to welcome them to Mexico."