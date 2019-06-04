Father eyes 2020 Williams race seat for Latifi

Nicholas Latifi’s influential father says the Canadian driver wants a place on the 2020 grid.

This weekend, the 23-year-old Formula 2 championship leader appeared for Williams in the Friday morning session.

Latifi has been linked with Robert Kubica’s seat for 2020.

"Williams is a good fit for Nicholas," Michael Latifi, a billionaire and McLaren co-owner, told Le Journal de Montreal.

"It is a family team with a good track record in the development of young drivers, including Jacques Villeneuve and Valterri Bottas."

For now, Latifi is focusing in Formula 2, where he needs to finish in the top 5 in 2019 in order to get the mandatory F1 Super Licence.

"At the end of the summer, we’ll know where he is," Michael Latifi said.

"The goal is always to get a full-time position in F1, but there is no guarantee. The better you do in F2, it can open doors in F1.

"Some drivers are in danger, including Robert Kubica and Antonio Giovinazzi," he added.

Michael Latifi played down his son’s chances of a seat at McLaren, even though he has invested heavily in the Woking based team.

"There is no discussion about that," said the 10 per cent McLaren shareholder.

"We have two good young drivers and are very happy. My involvement at McLaren has never been linked to the prospect of offering a job to my son," Latifi insisted.

Indeed, he thinks a Williams seat would be ideal.

"It’s easier for a young driver to start in a smaller team rather than a big one where you have to perform right away," said Latifi.