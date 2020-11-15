F1 ’won’t work’ long term amid corona crisis - Marko
"The economy won’t be able to make ends meet if things continue like this"
Search
The current state of Formula 1 amid the coronavirus pandemic "won’t work in the long term", according to Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko.
An unnamed team boss was recently quoted as saying that another full year of ’ghost races’, quarantining and social distancing could bankrupt teams.
"The fact that we were able to put together a calendar at all in 2020 is very positive," Marko told Kronen Zeitung.
"But the empty paddock where you see all these people with masks is also frustrating from an emotional point of view.
"Atmospherically and also financially, it won’t work in the long term," the Austrian warned. "The economy won’t be able to make ends meet if things continue like this."
Williams is currently missing its acting team boss and several other team members in Istanbul amid a covid outbreak.
Mercedes chief Toto Wolff admits he is concerned that the last race in Abu Dhabi is being held just a little over a week before Christmas.
"We don’t want even one of our team members to have to be quarantined in the desert for Christmas," he said. "I think we’ll have to fly everyone out in a charter plane."
Red Bull
add_circle Juri Vips denies eyeing Red Bull seat for 2021
add_circle Marko eyes 2022 ’compromise’ with departing Honda
add_circle Turkish GP 2020 - GP preview - Red Bull
add_circle Albon would not accept Alpha Tauri demotion
More on Red Bull
Mercedes
add_circle Wolff denies shaping up to switch F1 teams
add_circle F1 ’won’t work’ long term amid corona crisis - Marko
add_circle ’Very few’ drivers could beat Hamilton - Sainz
add_circle Ferrari will ’write off’ 2021 - Wolff
add_circle Hamilton could retire after 2021 - Chilton
More on Mercedes