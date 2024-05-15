F1 won’t be ’bored’ with off-track news at Imola - CEO

By GMM 15 May 2024 - 11:48





F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is expecting an interesting grand prix weekend in Imola this weekend - both on and off the track itself.

He said he is keen to see how Ferrari’s major car upgrade fares, whilst also musing "the arrival of new reinforcements in the team" - a clear reference to Mercedes’ Jerome d’Ambrosio and Loic Serra.

And Domenicali added with a smile: "There has also been talk of a possible important collaboration and other interesting rumours that I cannot comment on."

It is believed the Italian is referring to Adrian Newey, who announced his impending and staged withdrawal from active duty at Red Bull.

"There are factors that could put Red Bull’s dominance at risk," Domenicali admits, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

When asked what those factors are, he answered: "Changes within the team, and possible news from the driver market. So I don’t see the danger of getting bored," he smiled again.

As for the Red Bull power struggle and Christian Horner scandal, however, Domenicali said: "Let’s not get into company issues. Let’s let the team take care of it.

"Obviously we will carefully follow the developments, but for now there are no reasons to intervene."

The driver market is set to explode into a high gear soon, but for now there is a momentary calm while Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz’s next moves become clearer.

"I expect market moves before Silverstone," Domenicali said, "which will have a domino effect destined to change the structure of many teams."