F1 won’t be back to ’normal’ in 2021 - Todt

Jean Todt has played down expectations that Formula 1 might get back to "normal" in 2021.

With the covid pandemic still raging in the days before Christmas, the FIA president cast doubt on whether the 23-race calendar will play out as scheduled.

"2020 was a great season in which we experienced a lot of creativity," Todt said. "Who would have believed a year ago that we would have three races in Italy and several others on the same track?

"We have tried to keep the number of covid-19 cases in the motorsport world low. But unfortunately it is not over yet," the 74-year-old warned.

"This season is ending but we will not start again on a blank page because the virus and the restrictions are still there. The vaccine will be good for everyone on the planet, but there will be potential changes in the various calendars - not just Formula 1.

"In my opinion, half of the year will not be as we would expect in a normal season," Todt added.

Incoming F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali confirmed that his organisation will "try to manage the situation" no matter what happens in 2021.

"What I must emphasise is that, in March, no one thought it would be possible to race," he is quoted by Italy’s Autosprint.

"Since then we have done over 80,000 tests and only 79 people were found to be positive. It is 0.1 percent - a nothing. So while we are talking about a system that needs to be improved, we are also talking about a system that has proved to let us race."