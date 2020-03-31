Canadian GP || June 14 || 14h10 (Local time)

F1 will survive coronavirus - Ecclestone

"Because it’s bigger than individuals"

By GMM

31 March 2020 - 13:17
Bernie Ecclestone says Formula 1 will survive coronavirus.

The former F1 supremo admits that the global pandemic is the greatest challenge the sport has ever faced.

But he told f1-insider.com: "Formula 1 will survive in whatever form despite the difficult times and the green zeitgeist, not just because of the virus."

How is the 89-year-old so confident?

"Because it’s bigger than individuals," Ecclestone answered.

"Was the moon landing necessary? Did it feed the hungry? No, but mankind was still fascinated. People need heroes," he said.

